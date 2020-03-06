Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note issued on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now anticipates that the semiconductor provider will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.42. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.06 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.23 EPS.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. S&P Equity Research lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $147.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.64.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $115.27 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $85.38 and a 12 month high of $139.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

In related news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 8,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,011,868.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,726. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,691 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 268.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,570 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $1,752,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 97,320 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $12,385,000 after purchasing an additional 10,516 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

