Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Outfront Media Inc Raised by Analyst (NYSE:OUT)

Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research upped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Outfront Media in a research report issued on Monday, March 2nd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Outfront Media’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.78 million. Outfront Media had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.86%. Outfront Media’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Outfront Media from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

Shares of NYSE:OUT opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10. Outfront Media has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $31.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Outfront Media by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 73,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Outfront Media by 13.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Outfront Media by 548.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 514,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,287,000 after purchasing an additional 434,949 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Outfront Media by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,736,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,307,000 after purchasing an additional 27,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Outfront Media by 60.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 579,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,095,000 after purchasing an additional 217,660 shares during the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $1,805,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,703 shares in the company, valued at $10,011,033.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. This is an increase from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.80%.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

