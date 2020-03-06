Piper Sandler Weighs in on Philip Morris International Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PM)

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Philip Morris International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.18. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PM. Cowen raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

NYSE PM opened at $87.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.20. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $92.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PM. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 36,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 11,077 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 122,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,297,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 10,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.17%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

