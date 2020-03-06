Piper Sandler Weighs in on Philip Morris International Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PM)

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2020

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Philip Morris International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.18. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PM. Cowen raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

NYSE PM opened at $87.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.20. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $92.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PM. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 36,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 11,077 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 122,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,297,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 10,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.17%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Earnings History and Estimates for Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM)

MasTec, Inc. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts
Netflix, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share
Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for NXP Semiconductors NV
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Outfront Media Inc Raised by Analyst
Piper Sandler Weighs in on Philip Morris International Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Regal Beloit Corp to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts
