Head-To-Head Comparison: Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) vs. United Microelectronics (NASDAQ:UMC)

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) and United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

Get Pixelworks alerts:

This table compares Pixelworks and United Microelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pixelworks -13.44% -18.51% -13.18% United Microelectronics 6.57% 4.78% 2.64%

This table compares Pixelworks and United Microelectronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pixelworks $68.75 million 2.26 -$9.08 million ($0.12) -33.83 United Microelectronics $4.93 billion 1.22 $323.00 million N/A N/A

United Microelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than Pixelworks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.9% of Pixelworks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.3% of United Microelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Pixelworks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of United Microelectronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Pixelworks has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Microelectronics has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Pixelworks and United Microelectronics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pixelworks 0 0 2 0 3.00 United Microelectronics 0 5 6 0 2.55

Pixelworks presently has a consensus price target of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 29.31%. Given Pixelworks’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Pixelworks is more favorable than United Microelectronics.

Summary

United Microelectronics beats Pixelworks on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc. designs, develops, and markets video processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software, and custom application specific integrated circuits (ICs) solutions for video applications. Its products enable customers to deliver the energy efficient video quality on their devices. The company provides video display processor products, including image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; and video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution, as well as transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs. As of December 31, 2017, it had an intellectual property portfolio of 536 patents related to the visual display of digital image data. The company's products are used in digital projection systems, tablets, and smartphones, as well as over-the-air streaming devices. Pixelworks, Inc. sells its products through a direct sales force, as well as distributors and manufacturers' representatives worldwide. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in San Jose, California.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries. It serves fabless design companies, and integrated device manufacturers. The company operates primarily in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Japan, Europe, and the United States. United Microelectronics Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Hsinchu City, Taiwan.

Receive News & Ratings for Pixelworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixelworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.