Head to Head Analysis: Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) & Seabridge Gold (OTCMKTS:SA)

Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) and Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Get Corvus Gold alerts:

Corvus Gold has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seabridge Gold has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

19.7% of Corvus Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.0% of Seabridge Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Corvus Gold shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Seabridge Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Corvus Gold and Seabridge Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Gold N/A -84.60% -80.63% Seabridge Gold N/A -3.16% -2.89%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Corvus Gold and Seabridge Gold’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Gold N/A N/A -$8.21 million N/A N/A Seabridge Gold N/A N/A -$15.38 million ($0.26) -43.54

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Corvus Gold and Seabridge Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corvus Gold 0 0 2 0 3.00 Seabridge Gold 0 0 2 0 3.00

Corvus Gold presently has a consensus target price of $5.80, suggesting a potential upside of 291.89%. Seabridge Gold has a consensus target price of $30.50, suggesting a potential upside of 169.43%. Given Corvus Gold’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Corvus Gold is more favorable than Seabridge Gold.

Summary

Seabridge Gold beats Corvus Gold on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold Inc. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties primarily in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the North Bullfrog Project, a gold-silver mining project that consists of patented and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 7,223 hectares located in northwestern Nye County, Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc., a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc. and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc. in June 2002. Seabridge Gold Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.