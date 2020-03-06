Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) Lifted by Analyst

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report released on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SBRA. Citigroup raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $20.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.15, a P/E/G ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.03. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52 week low of $17.31 and a 52 week high of $24.95.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $155.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.47 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 10.43%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,887,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,616 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter worth $51,219,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 152,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 37,337 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter worth $316,000. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (?Senior Housing – Leased?), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (?Senior Housing – Managed?) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

