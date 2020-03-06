Head-To-Head Review: Oportun Financial (OPRT) & The Competition

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ: OPRT) is one of 40 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Oportun Financial to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Oportun Financial and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oportun Financial N/A N/A N/A Oportun Financial Competitors 0.50% -2,238.24% 3.02%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Oportun Financial and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oportun Financial 0 1 5 0 2.83 Oportun Financial Competitors 348 1087 1123 68 2.35

Oportun Financial presently has a consensus price target of $21.92, indicating a potential upside of 1.14%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 43.60%. Given Oportun Financial’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Oportun Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.3% of Oportun Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.1% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oportun Financial and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oportun Financial $600.10 million $61.60 million 19.35 Oportun Financial Competitors $5.00 billion $788.58 million 11.68

Oportun Financial’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Oportun Financial. Oportun Financial is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Oportun Financial peers beat Oportun Financial on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun is a high-growth, mission-driven CDFI and provider of inclusive, affordable financial services powered by a deep, data-driven understanding of its customers and advanced proprietary technology. By lending money to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals, Oportun helps them move forward in their lives, demonstrate their creditworthiness, and establish the credit history they need to access new opportunities. Oportun serves customers online, over the phone, or in person in English and Spanish in the following 12 states: Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Texas, Utah, and Wisconsin.

