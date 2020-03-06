Head to Head Comparison: Oncologix Tech (OTCMKTS:OCLG) versus 3M (OTCMKTS:MMM)

Oncologix Tech (OTCMKTS:OCLG) and 3M (NYSE:MMM) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.4% of 3M shares are held by institutional investors. 39.9% of Oncologix Tech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of 3M shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Oncologix Tech and 3M’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncologix Tech N/A N/A N/A 3M 14.22% 51.39% 12.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Oncologix Tech and 3M, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncologix Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A 3M 2 8 1 0 1.91

3M has a consensus target price of $173.45, indicating a potential upside of 14.56%. Given 3M’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe 3M is more favorable than Oncologix Tech.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oncologix Tech and 3M’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncologix Tech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 3M $32.14 billion 2.71 $4.57 billion $9.10 16.64

3M has higher revenue and earnings than Oncologix Tech.

Risk and Volatility

Oncologix Tech has a beta of 2.28, indicating that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 3M has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

3M beats Oncologix Tech on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oncologix Tech Company Profile

Oncologix Tech, Inc., a diversified medical holding company, provides health care services in the United States. It offers personal home care services, including daily living assistance, companionship, and homemaker services, as well as Alzheimer's care, home care resource planning, and medical care coordination services. The company also manufactures, markets, and distributes medical technologies and products for skilled nursing facilities, acute and critical care facilities, assisted living facilities, hospitals and medical institutions, federal agencies, home medical care industry, respiratory and therapy- physical/occupational therapy centers. In addition, it distributes and sells home medical equipment for sleep and respiratory therapies; supplies and services durable medical equipment to treat obstructive Sleep Apnea; C-PAP and BiPAP oxygen equipment, a large selection of mask interfaces; and offers personalized treatment plans, as well as monitoring and support services. The company was formerly known as BestNet Communications Corp. and changed its name to Oncologix Tech, Inc. in January 2007. Oncologix Tech, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Lafayette, Louisiana.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products. Its Safety and Graphics segment provides personal protection and transportation safety products, commercial graphics systems, commercial cleaning and protection products, floor matting, roofing granules, fall protection products, self-contained breathing apparatus systems, and gas and flame detection instruments. The company's Health Care segment offers medical and surgical supplies, skin health and infection prevention products, drug delivery and health information systems, dental and orthodontic products, and food safety products. Its Electronics and Energy segment provides optical films, packaging and interconnection devices, insulating and splicing solutions, touch screens and monitors, renewable energy component solutions, and infrastructure protection products. The company's Consumer segment offers consumer and office tapes and adhesives, repositionable notes, indexing systems, home improvement products, furnace filters, painter tapes, mounting and home care products, sponges, scouring pads, high-performance clothes, protective material products, and adhesive bandages and braces. It also provides cloud-based, conversational artificial intelligence-powered systems. It serves automotive, electronics and automotive electrification, appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, construction, medical clinics and hospitals, pharmaceuticals, dental and orthodontic practitioners, health information systems, food manufacturing and testing, consumer and office retail, office business to business, home improvement, drug and pharmacy retail, and other markets. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.

