Reviewing Stans Energy (OTCMKTS:HREEF) & Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Stans Energy (OTCMKTS:HREEF) and Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Anglo American shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Stans Energy has a beta of 2.8, indicating that its share price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anglo American has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stans Energy and Anglo American’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stans Energy N/A N/A -$2.99 million N/A N/A Anglo American $29.87 billion 1.18 $3.55 billion $1.35 9.29

Anglo American has higher revenue and earnings than Stans Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Stans Energy and Anglo American’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stans Energy N/A N/A -225.18% Anglo American N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Stans Energy and Anglo American, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stans Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Anglo American 1 7 4 1 2.38

Summary

Anglo American beats Stans Energy on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stans Energy Company Profile

Stans Energy Corp. operates as a resource development company with a focus on rare earth and specialty metal properties in Canada, the Kyrgyz Republic, and Russia. It primarily explores for uranium, rare earth elements, gold, and base metals. Stans Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

