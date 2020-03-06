Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Hospitality Properties Trust Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:SVC)

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in a research note issued on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.97. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hospitality Properties Trust’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SVC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Hospitality Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

SVC stock opened at $15.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.13. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $27.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.76.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $580.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.29 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 8.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $30,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $33,000. grace capital purchased a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 73.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Hospitality Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

