American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) versus Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Financial Contrast

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) and Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American National BankShares and Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American National BankShares $108.03 million 3.00 $20.91 million $3.10 9.39 Bancorp $301.76 million 2.10 $51.56 million $1.06 10.51

Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than American National BankShares. American National BankShares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares American National BankShares and Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American National BankShares 19.35% 11.26% 1.43% Bancorp 20.66% 13.25% 1.29%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for American National BankShares and Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American National BankShares 0 2 1 0 2.33 Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

American National BankShares presently has a consensus price target of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.93%. Given American National BankShares’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe American National BankShares is more favorable than Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.0% of American National BankShares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.6% of Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of American National BankShares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

American National BankShares has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bancorp has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bancorp beats American National BankShares on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American National BankShares

American National Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and residential real estate loans, commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses, construction and land development loans, home equity loans, mortgage loans, and consumer loans. It also offers trust and investment services, such as estate planning, trust account administration, investment management, and retail brokerage services; online and telephone banking services; insurance services; and investment management services, including purchasing equity, fixed income, and mutual fund investments for customer accounts, as well as operates 34 automated teller machines. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 24 banking offices and 2 loan production offices in Roanoke, Virginia and Raleigh, North Carolina. American National Bankshares Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Danville, Virginia.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards. In addition, it offers private label banking; credit and debit card payment processing for independent service organizations; institutional banking; and Internet banking services. The Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

