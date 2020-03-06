Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $359.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) will post sales of $359.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SPX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $358.40 million to $361.00 million. SPX posted sales of $343.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SPX.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. SPX had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $444.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.75 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of SPX from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Vertical Research lowered shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

SPXC opened at $43.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.70. SPX has a 1-year low of $29.59 and a 1-year high of $53.76. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.50.

In related news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $1,273,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPX by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,435,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,517,000 after purchasing an additional 173,894 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPX by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 665,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,881,000 after purchasing an additional 216,046 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPX by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 568,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,941,000 after purchasing an additional 12,534 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPX by 561.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 536,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,293,000 after purchasing an additional 455,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in SPX by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 536,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,275,000 after buying an additional 322,066 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

