$193.27 Million in Sales Expected for MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) will post $193.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MSG Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $192.29 million and the highest is $194.25 million. MSG Networks posted sales of $195.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that MSG Networks will report full-year sales of $704.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $699.36 million to $707.74 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $690.33 million, with estimates ranging from $672.69 million to $706.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MSG Networks.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $187.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.55 million. MSG Networks had a net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 32.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on MSGN. Guggenheim cut MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of MSG Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.06.

NYSE MSGN opened at $12.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.20. MSG Networks has a 52 week low of $11.79 and a 52 week high of $23.83.

In related news, CEO Andrea Greenberg sold 51,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $832,355.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MSG Networks during the fourth quarter worth $16,368,000. AXA bought a new stake in MSG Networks during the fourth quarter worth $3,722,000. Man Group plc raised its position in MSG Networks by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 496,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,641,000 after acquiring an additional 296,107 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in MSG Networks by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,990,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,638,000 after acquiring an additional 12,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 418.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 67,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 54,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

