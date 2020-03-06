Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.39 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) will report $7.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SAP’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.26 billion and the highest is $7.51 billion. SAP posted sales of $6.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SAP will report full year sales of $32.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.31 billion to $32.81 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $34.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.47 billion to $35.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SAP.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS.

SAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $141.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America lowered SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of SAP from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

SAP stock opened at $121.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.38 and its 200-day moving average is $129.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $147.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04. SAP has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $140.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.7119 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. SAP’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in SAP by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SAP by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 903 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SAP by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SAP (SAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.