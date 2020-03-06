$139.13 Million in Sales Expected for DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages forecast that DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) will post $139.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DHT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $120.89 million to $157.37 million. DHT reported sales of $85.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that DHT will report full-year sales of $436.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $400.42 million to $472.67 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $450.12 million, with estimates ranging from $399.49 million to $500.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow DHT.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.15). DHT had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $141.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis.

DHT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised DHT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DHT in a report on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of DHT opened at $4.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.75. DHT has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $8.83. The stock has a market cap of $752.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 224.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in DHT by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,668,071 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $80,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,576 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in DHT by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,361,177 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,001 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,582,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,154 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,196,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,188,000 after purchasing an additional 854,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 435.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,862,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

