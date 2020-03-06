$3.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) will report $3.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Infosys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.32 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.28 billion. Infosys posted sales of $3.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infosys will report full year sales of $12.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.83 billion to $12.90 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $13.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.81 billion to $14.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.76 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.09 to $13.53 in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Infosys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Infosys from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.44.

INFY opened at $10.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average of $10.61. The company has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.50. Infosys has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $12.08.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 111.7% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

