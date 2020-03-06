Sterling Construction Company, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share (NASDAQ:STRL)

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Sterling Construction in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 4th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on STRL. ValuEngine raised Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub raised Sterling Construction from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

STRL opened at $12.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Sterling Construction has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $17.49.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.61. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $346.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.00 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Sterling Construction by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sterling Construction by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 478,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sterling Construction by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,091 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 100,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

