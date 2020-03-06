Persimmon plc (LON:PSN) Insider M H. Killoran Sells 2,153 Shares

Persimmon plc (LON:PSN) insider M H. Killoran sold 2,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,016 ($39.67), for a total value of £64,934.48 ($85,417.63).
Shares of LON PSN opened at GBX 2,766 ($36.39) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion and a PE ratio of 9.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Persimmon plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,444.50 ($19.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,328 ($43.78). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,056.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,508.95.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 110 ($1.45) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.85%.
Persimmon Company Profile
Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.
Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.