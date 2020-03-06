Persimmon plc (LON:PSN) Insider M H. Killoran Sells 2,153 Shares

Persimmon plc (LON:PSN) insider M H. Killoran sold 2,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,016 ($39.67), for a total value of £64,934.48 ($85,417.63).

Shares of LON PSN opened at GBX 2,766 ($36.39) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion and a PE ratio of 9.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Persimmon plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,444.50 ($19.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,328 ($43.78). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,056.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,508.95.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 110 ($1.45) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.85%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PSN shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 2,830 ($37.23) to GBX 3,630 ($47.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 2,893 ($38.06) to GBX 3,128 ($41.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,310 ($43.54) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Persimmon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,019.62 ($39.72).

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

