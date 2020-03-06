HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $192.94 Million

Brokerages forecast that HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) will post $192.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for HubSpot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $191.40 million to $193.50 million. HubSpot posted sales of $151.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full-year sales of $842.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $834.60 million to $844.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for HubSpot.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $186.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.95 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 price target (up previously from $168.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.18.

Shares of HUBS opened at $172.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.61 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.11. HubSpot has a one year low of $137.30 and a one year high of $207.98.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.62, for a total value of $1,654,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,331 shares in the company, valued at $136,103,799.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $75,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,285,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,819 shares of company stock worth $4,770,938. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in HubSpot by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,860,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $294,930,000 after buying an additional 321,449 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,942,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in HubSpot by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,141,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $180,899,000 after buying an additional 117,412 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 764,147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,117,000 after buying an additional 233,156 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,246,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HubSpot (HUBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.