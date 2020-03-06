Hunting plc (LON:HTG) Insider Sells 58,527 Shares

Hunting plc (LON:HTG) insider Arthur James Johnson sold 58,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 314 ($4.13), for a total transaction of £183,774.78 ($241,745.30).

Shares of HTG stock opened at GBX 301.40 ($3.96) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 317.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 396.99. Hunting plc has a twelve month low of GBX 283 ($3.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 657 ($8.64). The company has a market capitalization of $503.16 million and a P/E ratio of 12.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14.

Get Hunting alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Hunting’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Hunting’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HTG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 370 ($4.87) to GBX 410 ($5.39) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 520 ($6.84) to GBX 470 ($6.18) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 475 ($6.25) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 402 ($5.29) to GBX 398 ($5.24) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 630 ($8.29) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hunting has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 468.30 ($6.16).

Hunting Company Profile

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and equipment for the upstream energy industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and accessories; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.