VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS) Shares Up 9% After Earnings Beat

VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS)’s share price shot up 9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $1.82 and last traded at $1.82, 271,315 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 72% from the average session volume of 957,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.28 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VVUS. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of VIVUS from $10.00 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of VIVUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VIVUS stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of VIVUS at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $18.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.15.

About VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS)

VIVUS, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company primarily in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body-mass index of 30 or greater (obese patients) or 27 or greater (overweight patients) in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus, or high cholesterol.

