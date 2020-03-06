Capita PLC (LON:CPI) Insider Lyndsay Browne Purchases 132 Shares

Capita PLC (LON:CPI) insider Lyndsay Browne bought 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.70) per share, for a total transaction of £170.28 ($223.99).

On Monday, January 6th, Lyndsay Browne acquired 107 shares of Capita stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.16) per share, for a total transaction of £175.48 ($230.83).

CPI stock opened at GBX 77.90 ($1.02) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Capita PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 98.66 ($1.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 185.25 ($2.44). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 148.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 152.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.73.

Capita (LON:CPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 13.09 ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 12.90 ($0.17) by GBX 0.19 ($0.00). On average, research analysts predict that Capita PLC will post 1289.9999686 earnings per share for the current year.

CPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Capita from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 240 ($3.16) and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Capita to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 168.14 ($2.21).

Capita Company Profile

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers automation, business transformation, customer management, data and analytics, digital transformation, government, IT and networks, people, and software solutions and services, as well as specialist services, such as intelligent communications, financial, legal, travel and event, start-up development, property and infrastructure, procurement, and translation and interpreting, and workplace technology services.

