Zacks: Brokerages Expect Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.46 Million

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2020

Wall Street analysts predict that Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) will post sales of $64.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Upland Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $64.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $64.66 million. Upland Software reported sales of $48.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full-year sales of $274.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $273.30 million to $276.66 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $287.77 million, with estimates ranging from $281.70 million to $296.32 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $66.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a positive return on equity of 18.44%.

UPLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Upland Software from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Upland Software in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

UPLD opened at $33.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.81 million, a P/E ratio of -17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.52. Upland Software has a 12 month low of $32.15 and a 12 month high of $54.87.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Upland Software by 463.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 969 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Upland Software by 57.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Upland Software during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Upland Software by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

