Elementis plc (LON:ELM) Insider Ralph Hewins Buys 15,034 Shares of Stock

Elementis plc (LON:ELM) insider Ralph Hewins acquired 15,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £15,034 ($19,776.37).

Elementis stock opened at GBX 95.40 ($1.25) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Elementis plc has a 52 week low of GBX 99.45 ($1.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 185.70 ($2.44). The stock has a market capitalization of $553.81 million and a P/E ratio of 10.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 124.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 150.82.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.45 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is a boost from Elementis’s previous dividend of $2.23. Elementis’s payout ratio is 0.69%.

ELM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Elementis from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Elementis from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Elementis from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 186 ($2.45) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 162.71 ($2.14).

Elementis Company Profile

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors.

