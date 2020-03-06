Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) to post $1.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $750,000.00 to $3.13 million. Nabriva Therapeutics reported sales of $800,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $11.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.90 million to $12.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $28.35 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $39.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nabriva Therapeutics.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBRV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,616.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 33,687 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 171,923.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 44,700 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 3.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nabriva Therapeutics stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 5.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.97. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $3.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1.76.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

