Zenith Energy Ltd (LON:ZEN) Insider Andrea Cattaneo Acquires 275,000 Shares of Stock

Zenith Energy Ltd (LON:ZEN) insider Andrea Cattaneo acquired 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £2,750 ($3,617.47).

Andrea Cattaneo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 14th, Andrea Cattaneo sold 1,000,000 shares of Zenith Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total transaction of £20,000 ($26,308.87).

On Friday, December 27th, Andrea Cattaneo acquired 125,000 shares of Zenith Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £2,500 ($3,288.61).

Shares of ZEN opened at GBX 0.83 ($0.01) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 million and a PE ratio of -0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Zenith Energy Ltd has a 1-year low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 4.25 ($0.06). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.40.

Zenith Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Azerbaijan and Italy. It explores for oil and gas in central Asia; and produces electricity and condensate. The company holds interests in three petroleum producing onshore fields, as well as gas producing assets in Azerbaijan.

