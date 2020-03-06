Zenith Energy Ltd (LON:ZEN) Insider Andrea Cattaneo Acquires 275,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Zenith Energy Ltd (LON:ZEN) insider Andrea Cattaneo acquired 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £2,750 ($3,617.47).

Andrea Cattaneo also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, January 14th, Andrea Cattaneo sold 1,000,000 shares of Zenith Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total transaction of £20,000 ($26,308.87).
  • On Friday, December 27th, Andrea Cattaneo acquired 125,000 shares of Zenith Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £2,500 ($3,288.61).

Shares of ZEN opened at GBX 0.83 ($0.01) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 million and a PE ratio of -0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Zenith Energy Ltd has a 1-year low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 4.25 ($0.06). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.40.

About Zenith Energy

Zenith Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Azerbaijan and Italy. It explores for oil and gas in central Asia; and produces electricity and condensate. The company holds interests in three petroleum producing onshore fields, as well as gas producing assets in Azerbaijan.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Zenith Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zenith Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Persimmon plc Insider M H. Killoran Sells 2,153 Shares
Persimmon plc Insider M H. Killoran Sells 2,153 Shares
HubSpot Inc Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $192.94 Million
HubSpot Inc Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $192.94 Million
Hunting plc Insider Sells 58,527 Shares
Hunting plc Insider Sells 58,527 Shares
VIVUS Shares Up 9% After Earnings Beat
VIVUS Shares Up 9% After Earnings Beat
Capita PLC Insider Lyndsay Browne Purchases 132 Shares
Capita PLC Insider Lyndsay Browne Purchases 132 Shares
Zacks: Brokerages Expect Upland Software Inc Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.46 Million
Zacks: Brokerages Expect Upland Software Inc Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.46 Million


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report