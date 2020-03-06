Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Trading 6.5% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT)’s share price shot up 6.5% during trading on Wednesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The company traded as high as $21.93 and last traded at $21.86, 2,404,592 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 89% from the average session volume of 1,272,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.53.

According to Zacks, “Virtu Financial, Inc. is a financial holding company. The company offers a technology platform through which it provides quotations to buyers and sellers in equities, commodities, currencies, options, fixed income and other securities on exchanges, markets and liquidity pools. Virtu Financial, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

VIRT has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point upgraded Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.19.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $1,851,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 66,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 1,206.8% during the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,270 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 779,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,459,000 after acquiring an additional 27,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. 66.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of -0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.15.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Virtu Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Virtu Financial Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is presently 157.38%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

