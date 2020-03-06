JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (NYSE:JW.A) Stock Price Up 5.4% Following Earnings Beat

JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (NYSE:JW.A)’s share price rose 5.4% on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $39.63 and last traded at $38.93, approximately 376,874 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 245,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.94.

The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.16. JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $467.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JW.A shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

In other JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A news, EVP Gary M. Rinck sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $492,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,136 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,016.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.50 and a 200-day moving average of $45.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

