Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.24 Billion

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Brokerages forecast that Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) will report $23.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bank of America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $23.64 billion. Bank of America posted sales of $23.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full-year sales of $91.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $90.60 billion to $93.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $93.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $91.87 billion to $95.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock opened at $26.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $233.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of America (BAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Persimmon plc Insider M H. Killoran Sells 2,153 Shares
Persimmon plc Insider M H. Killoran Sells 2,153 Shares
HubSpot Inc Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $192.94 Million
HubSpot Inc Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $192.94 Million
Hunting plc Insider Sells 58,527 Shares
Hunting plc Insider Sells 58,527 Shares
VIVUS Shares Up 9% After Earnings Beat
VIVUS Shares Up 9% After Earnings Beat
Capita PLC Insider Lyndsay Browne Purchases 132 Shares
Capita PLC Insider Lyndsay Browne Purchases 132 Shares
Zacks: Brokerages Expect Upland Software Inc Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.46 Million
Zacks: Brokerages Expect Upland Software Inc Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.46 Million


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report