Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.24 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) will report $23.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bank of America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $23.64 billion. Bank of America posted sales of $23.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full-year sales of $91.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $90.60 billion to $93.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $93.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $91.87 billion to $95.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock opened at $26.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $233.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

