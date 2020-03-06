Anexo Group PLC (LON:ANX) Insider Alan Mitchell Sellers Sells 1,305,000 Shares of Stock

Anexo Group PLC (LON:ANX) insider Alan Mitchell Sellers sold 1,305,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.97), for a total transaction of £1,957,500 ($2,574,980.27).

Shares of LON:ANX opened at GBX 152.50 ($2.01) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 177.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 180.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.75 million and a PE ratio of 11.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.02. Anexo Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 117 ($1.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 200 ($2.63).

About Anexo Group

Anexo Group plc provides integrated credit hire and legal services for the non-fault motorists in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Credit Hire and Legal Services. It offers an integrated end to end service to the customer, including the provision of a credit hire vehicle, upfront settlement of repair and recovery charges, management and recovery of costs, and processing of associated personal injury claim.

