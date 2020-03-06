Anexo Group PLC (LON:ANX) Insider Alan Mitchell Sellers Sells 1,305,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Anexo Group PLC (LON:ANX) insider Alan Mitchell Sellers sold 1,305,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.97), for a total transaction of £1,957,500 ($2,574,980.27).

Shares of LON:ANX opened at GBX 152.50 ($2.01) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 177.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 180.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.75 million and a PE ratio of 11.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.02. Anexo Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 117 ($1.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 200 ($2.63).

About Anexo Group

Anexo Group plc provides integrated credit hire and legal services for the non-fault motorists in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Credit Hire and Legal Services. It offers an integrated end to end service to the customer, including the provision of a credit hire vehicle, upfront settlement of repair and recovery charges, management and recovery of costs, and processing of associated personal injury claim.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Anexo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anexo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Persimmon plc Insider M H. Killoran Sells 2,153 Shares
Persimmon plc Insider M H. Killoran Sells 2,153 Shares
HubSpot Inc Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $192.94 Million
HubSpot Inc Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $192.94 Million
Hunting plc Insider Sells 58,527 Shares
Hunting plc Insider Sells 58,527 Shares
VIVUS Shares Up 9% After Earnings Beat
VIVUS Shares Up 9% After Earnings Beat
Capita PLC Insider Lyndsay Browne Purchases 132 Shares
Capita PLC Insider Lyndsay Browne Purchases 132 Shares
Zacks: Brokerages Expect Upland Software Inc Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.46 Million
Zacks: Brokerages Expect Upland Software Inc Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.46 Million


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report