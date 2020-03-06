Anexo Group PLC (LON:ANX) Insider Alan Mitchell Sellers Sells 1,305,000 Shares of Stock

Anexo Group PLC (LON:ANX) insider Alan Mitchell Sellers sold 1,305,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.97), for a total transaction of £1,957,500 ($2,574,980.27).
Shares of LON:ANX opened at GBX 152.50 ($2.01) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 177.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 180.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.75 million and a PE ratio of 11.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.02. Anexo Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 117 ($1.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 200 ($2.63).
