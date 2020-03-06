Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Trading 9% Higher on Strong Earnings

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)’s stock price traded up 9% on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $14.02 and last traded at $13.83, 4,853,516 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 123% from the average session volume of 2,176,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.69.

The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.57%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ANF shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,978,375 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,463,000 after buying an additional 215,833 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,637,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 305.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 317,458 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 239,190 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.1% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 48,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the period.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $796.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.19 and its 200 day moving average is $16.36.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

