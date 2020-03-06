Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $40,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) to report $40,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $10,000.00 to $100,000.00. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $30,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $330,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $400,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $180,000.00, with estimates ranging from $100,000.00 to $350,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

A number of analysts recently commented on AUPH shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 11,577 shares during the period. Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,255,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 16,429.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,595,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573,880 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.88. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $21.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -27.26 and a beta of 1.42.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

