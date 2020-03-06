Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $120.72 Million

Analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) will report $120.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $122.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $119.76 million. Great Western Bancorp posted sales of $121.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full year sales of $488.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $486.06 million to $491.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $499.03 million, with estimates ranging from $496.51 million to $500.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $120.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share.

GWB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens cut Great Western Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Great Western Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Great Western Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Great Western Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

In other news, CFO Peter Robert Chapman sold 4,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $138,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,375,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,160,000 after acquiring an additional 39,504 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after acquiring an additional 7,463 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after acquiring an additional 25,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 218,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

GWB stock opened at $25.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Great Western Bancorp has a 12-month low of $25.15 and a 12-month high of $37.01. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

