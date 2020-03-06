Analysts Expect Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.77 Million

Analysts predict that Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) will announce sales of $146.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Penumbra’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $143.03 million and the highest is $150.50 million. Penumbra posted sales of $128.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full year sales of $640.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $637.63 million to $644.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $764.86 million, with estimates ranging from $761.60 million to $768.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $145.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.64 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup started coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Penumbra from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.43.

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $176.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Penumbra has a fifty-two week low of $122.40 and a fifty-two week high of $194.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.14. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 130.44 and a beta of 0.75.

In other news, insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.30, for a total transaction of $1,853,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total value of $1,253,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,420 shares of company stock valued at $6,541,006. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Penumbra by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Penumbra by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Penumbra by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Penumbra by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Penumbra by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

