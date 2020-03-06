CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $519.45 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) will announce $519.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CDK Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $516.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $523.80 million. CDK Global posted sales of $602.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full year sales of $2.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. CDK Global had a net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 63.55%. The company had revenue of $499.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CDK Global in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK opened at $44.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 117.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. CDK Global has a 52 week low of $41.50 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.11%.

In other CDK Global news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $52,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 39,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,559.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $164,080. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CDK Global by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,995,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $741,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,730 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 65,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 31,486 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 504,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

