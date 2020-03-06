Insider Buying: Tyman PLC (LON:TYMN) Insider Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

Tyman PLC (LON:TYMN) insider Paul Withers acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 254 ($3.34) per share, for a total transaction of £63,500 ($83,530.65).

TYMN opened at GBX 250.50 ($3.30) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.58. Tyman PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 188 ($2.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 292 ($3.84). The stock has a market capitalization of $491.73 million and a PE ratio of 20.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 270.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 244.18.

Get Tyman alerts:

Tyman (LON:TYMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 27.46 ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 26.10 ($0.34) by GBX 1.36 ($0.02). Research analysts forecast that Tyman PLC will post 2943.9001619 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 8.35 ($0.11) per share. This is an increase from Tyman’s previous dividend of $3.85. This represents a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. Tyman’s payout ratio is presently 0.98%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TYMN. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyman in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Tyman in a report on Thursday.

Tyman Company Profile

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components to the door and window industry in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Australasia. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Tyman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.