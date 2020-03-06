$186.99 Million in Sales Expected for Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) will post $186.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Redfin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $183.90 million to $190.37 million. Redfin reported sales of $110.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 69.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Redfin will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $989.30 million to $1.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.17 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 25.14% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Redfin from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Redfin from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.50 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

In related news, insider Adam Wiener sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $945,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 215,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,262,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $73,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,014.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,052,040 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Redfin by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC lifted its position in Redfin by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 45,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDFN opened at $28.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.37 and a beta of 0.99. Redfin has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $32.77.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

