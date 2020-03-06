AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Up 4.8% After Insider Buying Activity

AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) shares shot up 4.8% during trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $91.86 and last traded at $91.75, 16,588,097 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 63% from the average session volume of 10,170,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.57.

Specifically, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. ValuEngine raised shares of AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $129.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in AbbVie by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Company Profile (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

