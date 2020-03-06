Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Trading 13.1% Higher Following Strong Earnings

Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) traded up 13.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $18.88 and last traded at $18.50, 436,310 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 89% from the average session volume of 231,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.36.

The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $71.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.30 million. Onespan had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 8.69%.

OSPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Onespan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onespan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Onespan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Onespan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

In related news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 51,002 shares of Onespan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $1,029,220.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,522,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,436,987. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Onespan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Onespan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Onespan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Onespan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Onespan by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $651.66 million, a P/E ratio of 70.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.75.

About Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN)

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

