Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Strong Earnings

Synacor Inc (NASDAQ:SYNC) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 735,996 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 546% from the previous session’s volume of 113,932 shares.The stock last traded at $1.19 and had previously closed at $1.17.
The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Synacor had a negative return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $26.81 million for the quarter.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synacor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Synacor in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $44.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average of $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
Synacor Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYNC)
Synacor, Inc operates as a technology development, multiplatform services, and revenue partner for video, Internet, and communications providers; and device manufacturers, governments, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. It enables its customers to provide their consumers engaging, multiscreen experiences with products that require scale, and actionable data and implementation.
See Also: Stock Symbol
Receive News & Ratings for Synacor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synacor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.