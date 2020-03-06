Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Strong Earnings

Synacor Inc (NASDAQ:SYNC) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 735,996 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 546% from the previous session’s volume of 113,932 shares.The stock last traded at $1.19 and had previously closed at $1.17.

The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Synacor had a negative return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $26.81 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synacor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Synacor in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raffles Associates LP grew its position in Synacor by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 551,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 241,300 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Synacor by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 139,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 58,225 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Synacor by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,822,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 93,726 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Synacor by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 480,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 13,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $44.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average of $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Synacor Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYNC)

Synacor, Inc operates as a technology development, multiplatform services, and revenue partner for video, Internet, and communications providers; and device manufacturers, governments, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. It enables its customers to provide their consumers engaging, multiscreen experiences with products that require scale, and actionable data and implementation.

