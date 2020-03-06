National Bank Financial Trims Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Target Price to C$10.50

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Enerflex’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EFX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Enerflex from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. AltaCorp Capital decreased their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$18.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Get Enerflex alerts:

TSE EFX opened at C$7.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $710.26 million and a PE ratio of 4.20. Enerflex has a fifty-two week low of C$6.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.44%.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, and refrigeration and waste gas systems, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.