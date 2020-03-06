National Bank Financial Cuts Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target to C$37.00

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Empire from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. CIBC reduced their target price on Empire from C$39.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$35.36.

EMP.A stock opened at C$32.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$33.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion and a PE ratio of 18.94. Empire has a twelve month low of C$27.61 and a twelve month high of C$37.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.93.

In related news, Director Robert G. C. Sobey sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.23, for a total transaction of C$46,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$276,073.20.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

