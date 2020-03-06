Royal Bank of Canada Trims Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Target Price to C$8.75

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EXE. Echelon Wealth Partners cut shares of Extendicare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Extendicare presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$8.85.

TSE EXE opened at C$7.98 on Tuesday. Extendicare has a 12 month low of C$7.05 and a 12 month high of C$9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 489.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $708.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.61.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.43%.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.

