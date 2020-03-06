Frontera Energy’s (FEC) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their market perform rating on shares of Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$10.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Frontera Energy from C$13.25 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Shares of TSE:FEC opened at C$7.10 on Tuesday. Frontera Energy has a twelve month low of C$6.94 and a twelve month high of C$15.16. The company has a market capitalization of $834.28 million and a PE ratio of 6.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.47.

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. As of December 31, 2018, it had total net proved and probable oil and gas reserves of 154.9 million barrels of oil equivalent; and interests in approximately 30 exploration and production blocks.

