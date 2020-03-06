CIBC Trims Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) Target Price to C$10.50

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HSE. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Husky Energy from C$14.00 to C$9.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 price target on Husky Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TD Securities lowered Husky Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Husky Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Husky Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$10.91.

Shares of TSE HSE opened at C$5.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.27. Husky Energy has a 1-year low of C$5.71 and a 1-year high of C$14.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. Husky Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35.46%.

Husky Energy Company Profile

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

