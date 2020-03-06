Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$12.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$13.00.

HSE has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Husky Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Husky Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 price objective on Husky Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Husky Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Husky Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Husky Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$10.91.

HSE opened at C$5.76 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion and a PE ratio of -4.09. Husky Energy has a twelve month low of C$5.71 and a twelve month high of C$14.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. Husky Energy’s payout ratio is -35.46%.

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

