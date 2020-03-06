Raymond James Reiterates “C$7.50” Price Target for Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL)

Raymond James set a C$7.50 target price on Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$5.00 price objective on Kelt Exploration and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kelt Exploration has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$6.23.

KEL stock opened at C$3.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $574.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.47. Kelt Exploration has a 12-month low of C$2.45 and a 12-month high of C$6.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.65.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

