Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Given New C$38.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LB. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$42.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$34.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$39.20.

Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at C$37.88 on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$36.93 and a 1 year high of C$46.99. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 10.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$43.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$44.55.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported C$1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$241.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$250.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.7399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 70.03%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and independent advisors in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Retail Services, Business Services, B2B Bank, and Capital Markets. The company offers transactional products and current accounts, term deposits, and investment accounts; personal line of credit, personal loans, student loans, and registered retirement savings plans; financing for agriculture, real estate, and commercial industries, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises; mortgage solutions, such as variable-rate mortgage, fixed-rate mortgage, equity line of credit, mortgage insurance, and retirement line of credit; and credit and business cards, as well as equipment finance solutions.

