Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target Cut to C$40.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$48.00 to C$40.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, CSFB dropped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$39.20.

Shares of LB stock opened at C$37.88 on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$36.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$43.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$44.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.05.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported C$1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$241.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$250.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.7399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 70.03%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and independent advisors in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Retail Services, Business Services, B2B Bank, and Capital Markets. The company offers transactional products and current accounts, term deposits, and investment accounts; personal line of credit, personal loans, student loans, and registered retirement savings plans; financing for agriculture, real estate, and commercial industries, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises; mortgage solutions, such as variable-rate mortgage, fixed-rate mortgage, equity line of credit, mortgage insurance, and retirement line of credit; and credit and business cards, as well as equipment finance solutions.

