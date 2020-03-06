Buckle Inc Shares Climb 3.8% Following Same-Store Sales Report (NYSE:BKE)

Buckle’s (NYSE:BKE) same store sales rose 7.4% during the month of February. Buckle’s shares rose by 3.8% in the first day of trading following the report.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Buckle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Get Buckle alerts:

Shares of BKE stock opened at $21.34 on Friday. Buckle has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $28.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.77 and its 200-day moving average is $23.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Buckle by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,116,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,201,000 after acquiring an additional 88,775 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Buckle by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 936,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,322,000 after acquiring an additional 158,600 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in shares of Buckle by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 694,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Buckle during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,787,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Buckle by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 384,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,395,000 after purchasing an additional 12,421 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

Read More: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.