Buckle Inc Shares Climb 3.8% Following Same-Store Sales Report (NYSE:BKE)

Buckle’s (NYSE:BKE) same store sales rose 7.4% during the month of February. Buckle’s shares rose by 3.8% in the first day of trading following the report.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Buckle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.
Shares of BKE stock opened at $21.34 on Friday. Buckle has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $28.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.77 and its 200-day moving average is $23.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
About Buckle
The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.
Read More: Market Perform
Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.